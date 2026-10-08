A general view of the logo of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
A general view of the logo of the Johannesburg Stock ExchangePhotographer: Guillem Sartorio/AFP/Getty Images
SA Investing

Chris Hattingh: SA is investing less than half what its own growth plan demands

South Africa’s low investment and capital flight are choking growth.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Chris Hattingh
BizNews
www.biznews.com