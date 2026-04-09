SA Investing
South Africa leads emerging market rally after Iran ceasefire
Ceasefire boosts investor confidence as rand strengthens and stocks rebound
Key topics:
Rand jumps 2.9%, biggest gain since Dec 2017 amid EM rally
SA 10-year bond yield falls 54bps, largest drop since Mar 2020
Stocks surge as ceasefire lifts oil fears and foreign inflows return
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By Mpho Hlakudi and Khuleko Siwele