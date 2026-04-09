South Africa leads emerging market rally after Iran ceasefire
SA Investing

South Africa leads emerging market rally after Iran ceasefire

Ceasefire boosts investor confidence as rand strengthens and stocks rebound
Published on

Key topics:

  • Rand jumps 2.9%, biggest gain since Dec 2017 amid EM rally

  • SA 10-year bond yield falls 54bps, largest drop since Mar 2020

  • Stocks surge as ceasefire lifts oil fears and foreign inflows return

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By Mpho Hlakudi and Khuleko Siwele

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