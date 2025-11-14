SA Investing
South African markets soar as Rand breaks 17 after bullish budget boost
The rand broke below 17 per dollar as a lower inflation target and stronger fiscal outlook fueled a surge in South African markets.
Key topics:
Rand hits strongest level since Feb 2023 below 17 per dollar
Bonds, stocks rally as investors cheer lower inflation target
S&P credit-rating upgrade could extend market momentum
By Mpho Hlakudi and Khuleko Siwele