SA unveils tough plan to tackle construction mafias and failing contractors

MacPherson said the third action, introducing digital infrastructure tracking, will provide a real-time overview of every construction project in South Africa, including the contractor, timeline, budget, and progress.

“Every Public Works department, national and provincial, will implement a digitised, integrated Asset Information Management System based on modern Enterprise Resource Planning technology,” he said.

“For the first time, we will have a unified, live dashboard that shows where projects stand, what risks they face, and what interventions are required.”

He added that the digital infrastructure tracking platform will integrate financial, procurement, and asset data, bringing transparency to planning, building, and maintaining infrastructure in South Africa.

The fourth action will see every public works department launch a Procurement War Room to identify bottlenecks, expedite evaluations, and ensure that projects progress from bid to site without delay.

The Construction Action Plan aims to address governance issues through the fifth action. It seeks to address issues ranging from irregular expenditure and unauthorised work to weak billing systems.

“National and provincial departments will now work directly with the Auditor-General of South Africa to address audit findings in real time, rather than waiting for them to accumulate at the end of the year,” said MacPherson.

The final action examines the professionals who plan, design, and deliver the infrastructure that South Africans rely on.

“We cannot build a capable state without capable professionals,” said MacPherson.

“We need engineers who can design resilient bridges, architects who can build modern clinics, and project managers who can manage costs and timelines with precision.”

To achieve this, the department will require all built-environment professionals working for it or contracted by it to be registered with their statutory councils.

The department is also introducing a Professionalisation Programme through its partnership with the Council for the Built Environment and the National School of Government.

The project aims to strengthen ethics, competence, and accountability, thereby raising professional standards and reducing over-reliance on external consultants.

War against construction mafias