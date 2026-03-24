SA Investing
SA banks are pushing 'private banking' into the (almost) Nmass market
Banks chase “mass affluent” clients as private banking evolves
Key topics:
Private banking shifts from elite to mass-market in South Africa
Banks target high earners early to grow long-term client value
Rising competition, tech disruptors squeeze margins, boost services
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By Prinesha Naidoo