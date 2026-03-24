The headquarters of Discovery Ltd. in the Sandton business district in Johannesburg.
The headquarters of Discovery Ltd. in the Sandton business district in Johannesburg.Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg.
SA Investing

SA banks are pushing 'private banking' into the (almost) Nmass market

Banks chase “mass affluent” clients as private banking evolves
Published on

Key topics:

  • Private banking shifts from elite to mass-market in South Africa

  • Banks target high earners early to grow long-term client value

  • Rising competition, tech disruptors squeeze margins, boost services

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By Prinesha Naidoo

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