South Africa’s sleeper stocks poised to rally, top fund says
South Africa’s sleeper stocks poised to rally, top fund says

Undervalued African banks, retailers and stocks could surge as growth improves, bonds rally and investors rotate from commodities.
  • Non-commodity South African stocks lag peers, creating potential breakout opportunity

  • Improving economy, lower bond yields and reforms support equity rerating

  • Fund manager boosts exposure, forecasting up to 40% upside in local shares

By Mpho Hlakudi

