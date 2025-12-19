SA Investing
South Africa’s sleeper stocks poised to rally, top fund says
Undervalued African banks, retailers and stocks could surge as growth improves, bonds rally and investors rotate from commodities.
Key topics:
Non-commodity South African stocks lag peers, creating potential breakout opportunity
Improving economy, lower bond yields and reforms support equity rerating
Fund manager boosts exposure, forecasting up to 40% upside in local shares
By Mpho Hlakudi