SA Investing
South African stocks suffer worst monthly drop since 2008
JSE battered as metals drop and investors pull back
Key topics:
JSE posts worst monthly drop since Sept 2008, down 13%
Mining sector tumbles 27% as gold and platinum prices fall
Broader selloff hits banks, retailers, and construction stocks
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By Robert Brand and Khuleko Siwele