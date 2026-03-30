The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Johannesburg, South Africa.Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
SA Investing

South African stocks suffer worst monthly drop since 2008

JSE battered as metals drop and investors pull back
Published on

Key topics:

  • JSE posts worst monthly drop since Sept 2008, down 13%

  • Mining sector tumbles 27% as gold and platinum prices fall

  • Broader selloff hits banks, retailers, and construction stocks

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By Robert Brand and Khuleko Siwele

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