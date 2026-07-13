Gwede Mantashe, South Africa's mineral resources and energy minister
Gwede Mantashe, South Africa's mineral resources and energy ministerPhotographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
SA Investing

A decade after Oilgate, SANPC gets the keys to South Africa's fuel reserves

South Africa plans a new fuel reserve system, but questions remain over transparency, safeguards and state control.
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