A decade after Oilgate, SANPC gets the keys to South Africa's fuel reserves

In 2016, BizNews broke news that the government had quietly sold off South Africa's entire 10 million-barrel strategic oil stockpile at a steep discount, with no public tender. An anonymous industry insider sat down with us at the time and detailed how the deal - involving Glencore, Vitol and Taleveras, and rock-bottom storage fees - had likely cost taxpayers up to R1.5 billion. Nearly a decade on, a draft policy gazetted on the 9th of July proposes rebuilding that stockpile under a new state company, reviving the question of who controls SA's fuel security, and who audits it..BizNews Reporter.The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has gazetted a draft Strategic Petroleum Stocks Policy, 2026, and it hands custodianship of the state's fuel reserves to the same institutional lineage that presided over the 2016 #Oilgate scandal.Why it matters: In December 2015, South Africa quietly sold its entire 10-million-barrel strategic oil stockpile at a steep discount with minimal transparency. BizNews called it at the time: "Guess we have an #Oilgate on our hands," wrote editor Alec Hogg.An anonymous international oil trader who reviewed the deal for BizNews put it bluntly: "Those who engineered the sale of the country's strategic fuel fund on the conditions reported, did it solely to enrich themselves."Nearly ten years later, the government wants to rebuild that reserve, under a newly merged state company with echoes of the same structural setup.Driving the news: Minister Gwede Mantashe gazetted the draft on 7 July, opening a 30-day public comment window. The plan:Government to hold 60 days of net petroleum imports, split 70% crude / 30% refined product (diesel, petrol, jet fuel)Licensed wholesalers and importers face a separate 21-day mandatory obligation, same splitCombined national cover: 60+ days, still short of the IEA's 90-day member benchmark, a bar those countries are reportedly weighing raising to 120 days Who's in charge: The South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC), formed in 2025 from the merger of the Strategic Fuel Fund, PetroSA and iGas, becomes sole custodian.Per the draft policy, SANPC is tasked with "procurement and rotation of stock to prevent quality degradation," and separately, with "strategic storage services which includes leasing excess tank capacity to third parties provided that the strategic floor (minimum required state stock) is never breached."That last clause is the one raising eyebrows. It's the same architecture that made Oilgate possible: state tanks holding oil that isn't the state's own required reserve, with fees changing hands for the privilege of storing it. Whether this policy comes with tighter guardrails than 2016 will be the thing to watch through the comment period.Between the lines: The draft is unusually candid about how exposed South Africa currently is. It notes the country holds strategic stock only as crude, at Saldanha Bay, with zero refined-product reserve, even as refinery closures (SAPREF, Engen) have pushed the country from crude importer to finished-fuel importer. Imported crude alone takes 21 to 42 days to reach port, then another 10-14 days to process and move inland.What's driving urgency: The policy pegs the cost of a single day without fuel at roughly R1 billion to GDP.The trigger system: Stock releases would follow a tiered scale, a "Level 1" alert at 20% loss of refined supply lasting 14+ days, escalating to a Minister-declared "National Emergency" past 50% loss. A separate economic trigger permits a strategic sale if Brent crude breaches $145 a barrel.What's still unresolved: Funding. The draft says National Treasury and SANPC will "develop financing mechanisms and instruments" under the Central Energy Fund Act, without specifying how..Draining the reserve: How politics are leaving America vulnerable to an oil crisis - Javier Blas.South Africa is trying to build the reserve infrastructure it never fully replaced after 2016, using a state company built from the very entities involved in that scandal. The public comment window is where the accountability questions get tested..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.