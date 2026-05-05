SA Investing
SARB governor keeps rates options open as CPI risks rise
SA central bank stays cautious as war-driven inflation risks rise
Key topics:
SA central bank cautious as Iran war clouds inflation outlook
Oil surge drives fuel, food inflation risks above 3% target
Rate hikes possible; May 28 decision to weigh incoming data
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By Ntando Thukwana