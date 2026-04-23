SA Investing
SARB to "respond" (ie raise rates) if Iran war inflation risk persists
Governor says rate action depends on whether oil-driven shock proves persistent
Key topics:
SARB may hike rates if war-driven inflation persists
Oil surge, weak rand raise inflation risks outlook
Markets price rate hikes amid global oil supply shock
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By Ntando Thukwana and Bonolo Mokonoto