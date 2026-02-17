SA Investing
SARB want to scrap prime overdraft rate
South Africa plans to shift from prime lending rate to central bank policy rate.
Key topics:
South Africa may replace prime rate with central bank policy rate.
Over 12mn contracts worth 3.2tn rand linked to prime could be affected.
New loans to reference policy rate; existing contracts get fallback spread.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Prinesha Naidoo