SARB is set to hike interest rates on Iran war oil shock
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SARB is set to hike interest rates on Iran war oil shock

Africa shifts monetary stance as war-driven inflation pressures mount
Published on

Key topics:

  • African central banks turn hawkish as Iran war drives inflation costs

  • South Africa and Rwanda seen hiking rates while others hold or cut

  • Fuel-price spikes fuel inflation, pressuring budgets and protests

By Monique Vanek

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