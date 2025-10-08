SARS hits back at Lucky Montana’s “false and scandalous” claims

It has become commonplace among some who have to face the consequences of their own actions, to try to obfuscate, distract, attack and use delay tactics by abusing formal complaints, oversight and investigative mechanisms and processes, and by lodging false allegations and fake and unsubstantiated "complaints". Our recent history is littered with examples of how persons have sought to infiltrate and manipulate the media and other public platforms to advance false claims and narratives to achieve all sorts of questionable outcomes. The same goes for abusing and subverting law enforcement agency resources solely to achieve sensationalist headlines. In this regard, SARS has been and will continue to engage with the various Criminal Justice System agencies with a view to examine how best this practice can be curbed, as it is also wasting time and precious resources of law enforcement officials.

SARS urges the media to conduct meaningful fact-checking and to ensure that they’re familiar with legal and standard administrative processes and procedures before reporting on mere claims. SARS, and the media and in fact all citizens of this country owe it to all honest, diligent, and hardworking civil servants to first determine the motive of the claim, be critical of wild claims and at the very least establish facts, before advancing one-sided claims. This does not preclude anyone from seeking any remedy permitted in law from law enforcement agencies, if there is a case to be had. In this case, there is none.