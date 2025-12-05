SA Investing
South Africa’s $3.5bn Eurobond sale sparks surging investor demand
South Africa’s $3.5B eurobond sale draws strong demand as reforms, stronger rand and investor optimism boost market confidence.
Key topics:
SA raises $3.5bn as eurobond demand reaches nearly $13B
Investor appetite grows amid reforms and stronger economic outlook
Rand hits 3-year high; bond yields drop to multi-year lows
By Ntando Thukwana