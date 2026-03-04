SA Investing
SA’s Iran stance risks heavy diplomatic and economic cost: Katzenellenbogen
As the Iran conflict escalates, South Africa’s position may strain ties with key allies and reshape its global standing.
Key topics:
SA’s Iran stance risks damaging ties with US and Arab allies.
Neutrality claims questioned amid naval drills and UN votes.
BRICS unlikely to shield SA from fallout over Iran position.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.