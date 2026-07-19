Street vendors in Johannesburg’s central business district.
Street vendors in Johannesburg’s central business district.Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
SA Investing

SA's migrant flight leaves hard-to-fill gaps in an already-struggling economy

Anti-migrant protests drive migrant departures in South Africa, disrupting services, industries, remittances, and economic growth.
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