SA Investing
SA's personal loan market is designed to confuse you — here's the maths they don't show you
Hidden fees and interest rates make loan costs much higher than expected
Key topics:
Total loan cost often far exceeds mental math due to hidden fees.
NCA caps standardise fees, but interest rate drives cost differences.
Always check Total Cost of Credit (TCC), not just monthly repayment.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Thabo Mthembu*