SA Investing
South Africa’s state arms maker has collapsed to the point it can’t pay salaries
Salary shock lays bare the collapse of South Africa’s arms manufacturer
Key topics:
Denel PMP and Dynamics staff told salaries will not be paid this month
Years of mismanagement and corruption have left Denel near collapse
Solidarity demands permanent board and accountability for failures
