SA Investing
Sasol CEO eyes listing of international chemicals unit by 2028
Sasol eyes spin-off of international chemicals unit amid turnaround efforts
Key topics:
Sasol may spin off international chemicals unit by 2028–2029.
CEO Baloyi focuses on Secunda output and chemical unit turnaround.
Listing depends on $800m–$1bn EBITDA and reduced debt levels.
By Paul Burkhardt