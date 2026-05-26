The Sasol Ltd. office building in Johannesburg.
The Sasol Ltd. office building in Johannesburg.Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg.
SA Investing

Sasol’s strong rally faces rising doubts over long-term outlook

Oil-driven gains lift shares, but analysts warn of structural and climate risks
Published on

Key topics:

  • Sasol Ltd sees downgrades; only 2 buy ratings after big rally

  • Oil price surge from Iran war boosts Sasol shares and earnings

  • Structural risks: carbon costs, gas decline, valuation concerns

By Khuleko Siwele

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