SA Investing
Sasol’s operational grit shining through, keeping the BizNews tribe in its fan club
Sasol strengthens core operations while global chemicals remain soft
Key topics:
Sasol stabilises operations, reports fatality-free Q2 at Secunda.
Coal improvements boost Secunda output; Natref JV turns a win.
Chemicals remain weak globally; electricity and cost moves underway.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
BizNews Reporter