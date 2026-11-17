The IDC looks set to take control of ArcelorMittal South Africa. Donald Mackay thinks the real cost runs far beyond the price tag. A state-owned Amsa will lean on tariffs, quotas and new standards to survive. Steel fabricators, who employ most of the sector’s workers, will foot the bill. Their exports will suffer too. And once Amsa delists, Mackay warns, the public may never see how the money performs..By Donald MacKay.In the 2025 financial year, R23.4 billion was allocated to black industrialists from the Black Industrialists Fund. It is likely that the IDC will shortly purchase 100% of the shares in ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa), taking over one of SA’s least successful businesses for reasons which escape me. This is not wholly the fault of the world’s largest steelmaker, which finds itself facing a flood of high quality, cheap imports from China, utterly failed municipalities in every town they are located, and competing with subsidised mini-mills. The IDC will spend R10 billion on proving that they too cannot turn this colossus around.Then we have the Localisation Support Fund (LSF), which receives most of its funding by way of Competition Commission public interest conditions. By my estimate, more than a billion has so far arrived in the LSF, although it could be more. We don’t know because a common theme for all of these funds is that they publish no financial statements. The IDC publishes its own financials, but the financials of their portfolio companies are kept in the dark. If the IDC can publish their financials it’s not clear why the other funds can’t do the same. Wait, I know why. The IDC is a state-owned enterprise (SOE), and SOEs have to publish detailed financial statements every year, and although it has caused day drinking in many a reader, at least they exist for public scrutiny. .The IDC, being every one of the more than 40 such funds, would argue that these are private companies and so no obligation exists to disclose more detail, but this only presents one side of the picture. The money being provided to these companies is public money and it’s not obvious to me that secrecy should trump the public’s interest in disclosure. But I would take it a step further. Some of the companies don’t only benefit from friendly finance from the IDC (or another of these funds), but also completely rely on government policy to thrive. According to an IDC disclosure to parliament in 2024, Scaw Metals, the largest scrap steel mini-mill in South Africa received R1 billion in debt and R1.5 billion in equity investments from the IDC. They also benefit from the Price Preference System (PPS), a programme which forces discounts on local scrap metal, as well as export duties on scrap metal. Scaw is merely the largest example of this practice, but it has now become relatively commonplace.It is inconceivable to me that Iscor II will not need a bailout. In these heady days when Amsa is still listed, that is disclosed. It will not remain so, and unlike SAA, when this tree falls in the forest, no one will be around to hear it. Just like the mini-mills, Iscor II is now utterly dependent on “policy support” for its survival, so expect more tariffs and the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) is already talking about import quotas and further import duties on steel. Unlike protection for downstream products, where ‘only’ the consumer faces inflated prices, tariffs on intermediate goods this far upstream drive up the prices on input materials for every steel fabricator in the country. Because we have a monopoly local supplier for most steel produced in SA, there is not even internal competition to apply downward pressure on prices. 90% of the people employed in the steel sector are downstream fabricators, so expect to see these businesses take even more strain. Because import duties are effectively a tax on exports (higher input costs make the engineering company less competitive when they try to export their goods), we will also see exports fall. This has nothing to do with who owns the equity in the steel mill and everything to do with how tariffs affect trade. This is decades, if not centuries, -old economic theory which has stood the test of time. This will not be the first exception.The difference here is the IDC is increasingly dependent on ‘policy support’ from bodies like Itac and the National Regulator for Compulsory Standards (NRCS) — watch new standards begin appearing as a non-tariff barrier to steel imports — for the survival of their portfolio and this is shaky ground indeed. Amsa is cannibalising its market with the high levels of protection it enjoys and because protectionism makes exports uncompetitive, when it has chowed the downstream industry, there will be few companies left to sell to.To address this, government will pull out the magical localisation card, which if revealed under a full moon with the correct incantation, will make everything better. Only that’s how astrology, not the economy, works. As Adam Smith explained to us “It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own interest.” .Read more:.MacKay: IDC’s R10bn Amsa rescue - a 171% premium for Mittal, the bill for everyone else.Saving Private Amsa has already proved incredibly expensive before this transaction. That cost will rise materially when the State is the sole shareholder and just like every other investment in the 40 or so ‘transformation funds’, the public will be kept in the dark about how this bail-out investment performs..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. 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