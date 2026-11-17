ArcelorMittal advertising board on February 20, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

SA Investing

Saving Private Amsa: why the IDC’s steel rescue will cost far more than R10bn

Donald Mackay says the IDC’s move on ArcelorMittal SA hands the state a loss-maker, while steel users pay for the tariffs needed to keep it alive.