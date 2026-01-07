SA Investing
David Shapiro: Where has the South African business titan gone?
David Shapiro argues SA’s business giants faded as global overreach, policy failures, and weak innovation turned leaders into managers.
Key topics
Decline of iconic SA business leaders since the post-1994 era
Global overreach and local policy failures eroded confidence and growth
Weak tech innovation and regulation stifled new corporate visionaries
