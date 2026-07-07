Shell sells forecourts to Adnoc: Abu Dhabi money and 28% BEE deal seals $1bn deal
SA Investing

Shell sells forecourts to Adnoc: Abu Dhabi money and 28% BEE deal seals $1bn deal

Adnoc enters South Africa with $1bn Shell fuel station deal
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