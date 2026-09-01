SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 28: Shoprite at Jabulani Mall on July 28, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that the store was looted and vandalised earlier this month during the Pro-Zuma violent protests. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Sales up, dividend up: Shoprite's FY2026 results in the spotlight.Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
SA Investing

Shoprite grows sales to R270.8bn, adds Vida e Caffè to its stable

Group revenue rose 7.1% and the dividend climbed 11.8%, as Shoprite also moved to acquire the coffee chain and a fintech stake.
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