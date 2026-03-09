SA Investing
South Africa bets on state property to build future wealth fund
New firm to manage $9.2B in assets, drive urban renewal, and boost jobs
Key topics:
South Africa launches state firm to manage $9.2B property portfolio
Plan aims to redirect rent payments into state precinct development
Goal is long-term sovereign wealth fund and urban renewal projects
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Prinesha Naidoo