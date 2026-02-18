SA Investing
South African firms seek local control of ArcelorMittal SA
IDC talks aim to safeguard steel production and boost local ownership
Key topics:
South African steel firms propose local takeover of ArcelorMittal SA.
IDC may increase stake to preserve national steel and industrial capacity.
Allied Steelrode shortlisted as strategic equity partner to run operations.
By Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin