SA Investing
South African stocks rally, but slow GDP growth clouds outlook
South African stocks surge on mining gains, but weak GDP growth threatens sustainability and broader earnings momentum.
Key topics:
Mining boom drives South African stock market surge
Weak GDP growth threatens broader earnings momentum
Foreign inflows rise as investors seek emerging market value
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Khuleko Siwele and Farah Elbahrawy