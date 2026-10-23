PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 27: A general view of the Union Buildings during national lockdown on April 27, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Union Buildings form the official seat of the South African Government and also house the offices of the President of South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lee Warren)
A general view of the Union BuildingsPhoto by Gallo Images/Lee Warren
SA Investing

Nine in ten South Africans want SA to drill for its own oil. So who’s stopping it?

New polling shows 88% of South Africans favour local oil and gas exploration to double economic growth.
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