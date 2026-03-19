SA Investing
South Africa’s biggest banks bet on Kenya to drive next growth phase
South African and homegrown banks eye acquisitions as East Africa’s economy booms
Key topics:
African banks target Kenya as East Africa expansion hub
New capital rules drive mergers, acquisitions in Kenyan banking
Strong growth, low banking access attract regional lenders
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By Adelaide Changole