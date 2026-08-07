Railway tracks in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.
Railway tracks in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
SA Investing

South Africa's bonds now trade like an investment-grade country

South Africa prioritises fiscal targets over ratings agencies as stronger finances drive investment-grade bond market confidence and lower borrowing costs.
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