South Africa's bonds now trade like an investment-grade country

South Africa’s fiscal recovery is gathering pace, but the government isn’t chasing approval from credit-rating agencies. Instead, Treasury officials say the real verdict comes from investors, as bond markets increasingly price the country’s debt like investment-grade sovereigns. Stronger public finances, falling borrowing costs and renewed foreign investment are fuelling optimism, even as sceptics question whether the turnaround can last. Can disciplined budgeting restore South Africa’s financial standing after years of turmoil, or will global risks and lingering doubts derail the progress? The answer could reshape the country’s economic future - and investors are already placing their bets..By Matthew Hill and Alexander Parker.South African authorities are focused on hitting budget targets rather than pleasing credit-rating firms, according to the government’s top finance official — and the reward is a bond market that’s already pricing the country’s debt as investment grade.Treasury Director-General Duncan Pieterse pointed to South Africa’s bond spreads, which have tightened to levels comparable to emerging-market peers with investment-grade ratings, as a vote of confidence from the bond market.“The market tells you what your fiscal strength is, not rating agencies,” he said in an interview in Cape Town this week.While ratings companies have started to reward South Africa’s improving finances with upgrades, the country’s debt is still considered below investment grade at Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings. Africa’s largest economy was cut to junk in 2017 after years of institutional erosion, fiscal deterioration, and rampant corruption known as “state capture.” The government has now reversed spending overruns into surpluses, with debt ratios set to decline from the current fiscal year..A measure of the nation’s yield premium over risk-free assets has tightened to about 102 basis points, in line with Mexico (BBB, or two steps above junk) and lower than Romania (BBB-, the lowest investment-grade level). They’ve fallen from a peak above 467 basis points in July 2022.In another sign of growing investor confidence, the cost of insuring the nation’s debt against default using five-year credit-default swaps has dropped to a 15-year low of around 120 basis points, compared with Romania’s 141. Foreign investors have bought a net 23.6 billion rand ($1.4 billion) of local-currency government bonds this month, bring net inflows for the year to 62 billion rand, according to JSE Ltd. data. South Africa is still on track to lower its ratio of debt to gross domestic product for the first time in 17 years, despite disruptions caused by the Iran war, Pieterse said. The Treasury sees the measure peaking at 77.3% in the current fiscal year..Not everyone is convinced. The International Monetary Fund forecast in April that the ratio would continue to rise to rise to 79.7% of GDP next year.“There are some definitional differences which matter less now,” Pieterse said. “Basically they are saying that debt is not going to stabilize, and so I guess we’ll settle that debate in February,” he said, referring to the annual budget statement scheduled for release that month..To ensure fiscal sustainability, the government plans to introduce a “principles-based” fiscal rule with spending targets encased in law. Yet even without such an anchor, the current administration has managed to grow the primary budget surplus — which excludes interest costs — and stabilize debt.The country has already reached its foreign-currency borrowing target for the year through a mix of bonds and loans from multilateral institutions. While lower borrowing costs may look like a good time to take on more debt, the government won’t issue foreign bonds opportunistically, Pieterse said. “The only reason you would do that is if you don’t believe that next year you’re going to be in an even better position, which we believe,” he said. “That’s the point of how fiscal credibility works: as you continuously execute on it, your borrowing possibilities improve over time.”Pieterse declined to predict when South Africa might regain its investment-grade status, but said the Treasury had been proactive about communicating with the ratings companies, while building a track record of fiscal consolidation.Bond investors are “very good at assessing” sovereign risk in real time, he said. While borrowing costs rose steeply after the outbreak the Iran war, the benchmark 10-year government yield has been falling since the end of March and is now more than a percentage point lower than a year ago.“Our interest is not in when exactly rating agencies would respond,” Pieterse said. “Our interest is in delivering on our fiscal targets because we know the response to that is immediate, and the benefits of that are immediate.”.© 2026 Bloomberg L.P..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.