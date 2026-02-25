SA Investing
South Africa’s debt set to peak in landmark budget
Economists expect debt-to-GDP to stabilise and gradually decline.
Key topics:
South Africa’s debt-to-GDP is set to peak and stabilise
Strong revenues and spending restraint improve fiscal outlook
Budget gains may boost bonds, rand, and credit ratings
By S'thembile Cele