South Africa's hidden "crime tax" now costs the economy R700 billion a year

South African businesses are absorbing a cost that never appears on a SARS assessment. According to the CRA's July 2026 Macro Review, crime costs the economy roughly 10% of GDP annually, around R700 billion, through security spending, insurance, extortion and lost investment. Between January and March 2026, police recorded 131 protection racket incidents nationally, with construction sites, spaza shops and taxi operators hit hardest. Meanwhile, state policing capacity has shrunk relative to the economy, with criminal justice spending falling from 9.8% of government expenditure in 1994/95 to 7.6% today, and public trust in police at a historic low of 22%. Private security has filled the gap, growing 501% since 1997..By Chris Hattingh*.Every business operating in South Africa already pays a tax that never appears on a South African Revenue Service assessment.Call it the crime tax: the guards, the cameras, the insurance premiums, the protection fees quietly folded into “operating costs,” the projects delayed because a site was invaded, the deals that never happen because a foreign investor read one too many headlines.The World Bank puts a number on it: through direct losses, private security spending, and opportunities that simply never materialise, crime costs the South African economy roughly 10% of GDP a year: around R700 billion.Between January and March 2026 alone, police recorded 131 protection racket incidents nationally: criminals demanding a fee from business owners or construction sites under threat of violence. Thirteen of those were directly tied to the so-called “construction mafia”: organised networks and fake “business forums” that extort from building projects, typically demanding at least a 30% share of contract value or straight cash payments, backed by site invasions and intimidation.It isn’t only informal traders bearing the brunt, though spaza shops (20 incidents) and taxi operators (33) feature heavily. It’s also formal construction (13), supermarkets and general dealers (12). This is a tax on the exact activities South Africa most needs: infrastructure delivery, formal retail expansion, and job-creating investment. Every stalled site is a data point for the next investor comparing South Africa with potential locales.The country’s economic engine, Gauteng, records the highest number of financial extortion cases (101 of 234 nationally). The Western Cape, often held up as the well-governed exception, leads the country in protection rackets specifically (57 of 131). No province is exempt.There’s a subtler shift buried in the numbers. Non-residential burglary – breaking into empty business premises – has fallen sharply, from 163 to 78 incidents per 100,000 since 2002/03. But non-residential robbery, which by definition happens with staff present, has risen over the same period from 9 to 24 per 100,000.Criminals are moving from avoiding confrontation, to actively risking it. For any business with front-line staff, across areas such as retail, hospitality, logistics, that’s a duty-of-care and insurance-premium problem that’s becoming worse.ShrinkingThe reason businesses are absorbing this cost themselves is straightforward: the state’s capacity to prevent this crime is shrinking in relative terms. Spending on the criminal justice system – police, courts, prisons combined – has fallen from 9.8% of total government expenditure in 1994/95 to 7.6% in 2025/26, even as the population, the economy, and crime’s sophistication have all grown.Public trust in the police sits at a historic low of 22% nationally, and just 18% in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal: the two provinces carrying the most economic weight.The clearest evidence of this retreat is who’s doing the policing. In 1997, registered private security officers and sworn police officers were roughly at parity: 115,331 versus 110,177. By 2025, there were 693,106 private security officers against just 155,231 police: more than four private guards for every one officer of the state. Registered security officer numbers have grown by 501% since 1997; the police service has grown by 41%..This isn’t unique to business. The same decoupling shows up at a societal level: from 2010 to 2020, weak GDP growth tracked closely with a rising share of violent protests, as economic pain translated into pressure on the state to act. Since 2020 that relationship has broken down.Growth has slowed to a trickle (0.6% in 2024) while the share of protests turning violent has kept falling.The likely explanation is that South Africans, like the businesses described above, are increasingly building their own alternatives: community-funded repairs, private security, self-organised services, rather than waiting for government to respond. The crime tax and the confidence paradox are two symptoms of the same shift.None of this is an argument for despair. It’s worth noting that South Africa’s Business Confidence Index climbed steadily, from around 109 in early 2021 to 131.4 by January 2026. Businesses are not waiting for the crime problem to be solved before investing; they are pricing it in and building around it. That is, in its own way, a survival strategy worth learning from.Discretionary costThe practical implication is that treating security as a discretionary cost, or waiting for a police reform bill to change the operating environment, is a bet against the data.The South African Police Service Amendment Bill tabled in June 2026 brings welcome elements, including integrity testing, lifestyle audits, and merit-based recruitment, but it also reinforces centralised control over structures that are already failing, and does nothing to address the immediate exposure businesses face on site, in stores, or on construction projects today..Read more:.South Africa’s government cares more about bad laws than the rising crime epidemic: Nicholas Woode-Smith.The more durable response is the one a growing number of firms are already assuming: formal partnerships with Community Policing Forums and city improvement districts, membership of Business Against Crime South Africa, direct contracts with private security providers, and serious investment in surveillance and access control calibrated to the specific threat – extortion, robbery, or both – that a business actually faces.In an environment where the state’s footprint is shrinking and the private security footprint is expanding to fill it, this is becoming the operating model..*Chris Hattingh is Executive Director at the Centre for Risk Analysis..This article was first published by Daily Friend and is republished with permission..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. 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