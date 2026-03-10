SA Investing
South Africa’s mega guarantee fund set to transform national infrastructure
World Bank and local investors join SA’s bold push to fund power, water, and transport projects
Key topics:
South Africa launches credit-guarantee vehicle to fund infrastructure.
$440B grid expansion, ports, and water projects aim to attract private capital.
World Bank, AfDB, IFC, and local banks show early investment interest.
By Antony Sguazzin, Prinesha Naidoo and Loni Prinsloo