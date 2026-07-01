The South32 building.
The South32 building.Photographer: Matt Jelonek/Bloomberg
SA Investing

South32’s Hillside smelter in SA among assets sold to Alcoa in $5.6bn deal - shares jump 10%

Alcoa expands global footprint with $5.6B South32 acquisition amid rising demand and supply risks
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