Is SPAR’s R300m UK retreat enough to save its soul from an accidental listing?

Key topics:SPAR exits UK arm, unwinding costly global expansionSelf-inflicted damage: failed SAP rollout, empty shelves, value collapseGuild vs shareholders conflict raises question: should SPAR be listed at all?.BizNews Reporter.You have to wonder, don’t you, whether SPAR’s long-suffering shareholders look back on the dark days of 2020 and 2021 with a strange, lingering nostalgia?Think back to that period. We had Covid-induced operational shocks, incessant load-shedding, and devastating civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal. Yet, the SPAR management team seemed to take it all in their stride. The share price was bouncing comfortably above the R200 mark, and the group was apparently digesting its flashy new international acquisitions without so much as a hiccup.But then came 2022, and the wheels didn't just come off—they disintegrated. How does a darling of the JSE go from trading at R200 to tottering just over the R60 mark today? How does an incredibly resilient South African food retailer destroy so much value so quickly? .Read more:.Leadership shake-up at SPAR: Isaacs replaces two-year CEO Swartz.The answers, as Ann Crotty so astutely pointed out in Currencynews this week, are almost entirely self-inflicted. And it forces us to ask a much deeper, more uncomfortable question: has SPAR forgotten who its real customers actually are?Let’s start with the latest developments. SPAR yesterday released a voluntary SENS announcement confirming the disposal of its UK business, Appleby Westward Group (AWG). It has entered into an agreement to sell 71 company-owned stores and its South-West England licence to A.F. Blakemore & Son, with another 63 stores being pawned off to third-party operators by September 2026.On paper, this looks like sensible corporate housekeeping. The group expects to rake in gross proceeds of roughly £13 million (around R300 million). After settling restructuring and closure costs, it’s a "breakeven" exit that promises zero further cash outflow. Spar’s management calls it a "clean exit." But can we really call it clean when the group had already been forced to recognise an eye-watering €78.5 million (R1.6 billion) impairment on that very same UK business? Now that the business is being sold there is also zero chance of recouping any of that loss. Chairman Mike Bosman and his new, no-nonsense board deserve credit for stopping the bleeding. Unwinding the hubris-driven international spending spree of previous management is a dirty job, but it has to be done. We also saw them take a brutal R5 billion hit to escape Poland in 2024. In 2025, exiting Switzerland and parts of the UK cost another R1 billion. And then, in February 2026, CEO Angelo Swartz abruptly quit, sending the share price down another 9%.But here is the real tragedy in this litany of woes. While successful international expansion might have theoretically boosted the share price and delivered fat dividends for the suits in Durban, what advantage did it ever bring to the independent retailer in Empangeni or Bellville?As Crotty rightly highlights, SPAR is not just a standard corporate entity; its very essence is the Guild system—a network of independent store owners whose livelihoods depend entirely on the mother ship. When SPAR’s leadership became utterly distracted by their European vanity projects, important management resources were diverted away from the day-to-day running of the domestic group.And what happens when management takes its eye off the local ball? Witness a botched rollout of the SAP system in KZN. Intended to upgrade distribution and inventory control, it instead cost a staggering R1.6 billion in headaches. Stock visibility evaporated. Replenishment cycles broke. As one expert noted, warehouse staff had to revert to slow, manual workarounds. Empty shelves became the norm in hundreds of SPAR-branded stores.Can you imagine being a loyal SPAR franchisee, religiously paying your Guild fees, only to watch helplessly as your regular customers walk out of your empty store and head straight to Checkers or Pick n Pay?In an attempt to shore up the billions frittered away in foreign markets, is SPAR's leadership now tempted to cut corners on the services it provides to its own retailers? It certainly feels that way on the ground. Store owners are so exasperated that they have broken precedent, publicly calling for leadership changes and demanding a voice on the board.But this brings us to the ultimate structural dilemma. What chance do these crucially important independent retailers have of being heard by a board whose legal, fiduciary duty is to act strictly in the interests of shareholders?By law, SPAR’s directors are required to prioritise the listed entity over the Guild. If they don't, they face severe legal consequences. Yet, without the retailers, there is no SPAR. Does that not strike you as fundamentally flawed?.Read more:.SPAR posts R4.8bn loss as costly international exits overshadow resilient core operations.As Crotty provocatively asks: why is SPAR even listed? In almost no other country is SPAR publicly traded. Its JSE listing in 2004 was essentially an accidental byproduct of Tiger Brands unbundling its non-core businesses. When times are good, the inherent conflict between the short-term profit demands of institutional shareholders and the long-term vibrancy of independent retailers is easily masked. But when times are tough—and billions have been torched overseas—that conflict becomes a gaping wound.The UK exit is a step in the right direction. It frees up capital and removes a massive management distraction. But over the next few months, the SPAR board and the representatives of the Guild are going to have to sit down and hammer out a lasting solution to this existential dilemma.Because if they don't, you have to ask: how much more value can really be saved?.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.