Is SPAR’s R300m UK retreat enough to save its soul from an accidental listing?
SA Investing

Is SPAR’s R300m UK retreat enough to save its soul from an accidental listing?

SPAR’s overseas retreat exposes deeper tensions between shareholders and Guild retailers
Published on

Key topics:

  • SPAR exits UK arm, unwinding costly global expansion

  • Self-inflicted damage: failed SAP rollout, empty shelves, value collapse

  • Guild vs shareholders conflict raises question: should SPAR be listed at all?

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