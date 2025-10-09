Starlink’s R2bn BEE plan to power high-speed internet in SA

Currently, companies intending to obtain a telecommunications network or service license in South Africa must be at least 30% owned by historically disadvantaged individuals.

Having only this one avenue to comply with BEE requirements, unlike other industry sectors, has deterred SpaceX from launching its Starlink service in the country.

However, South Africa’s communications minister Solly Malatsi in May 2025 published a proposal to introduce equity equivalent investment programmes (EEIPs) as an alternative to the ownership rules.

His plan was endorsed by his cabinet minister colleagues and President Cyril Ramaphosa. EEIPs would enable multinational telecoms players to meet empowerment obligations other than through the 30% ownership rule.

“The objectives of this policy direction are to give effect to existing national and sector policy pertaining to the rollout of broadband and the bridging of the digital divide,” Malatsi’s proposal reads.

The minister also believes that introducing EEIPs will help encourage investment and promote competition in the sector.

However, some Members of Parliament heavily opposed his proposal, stating that it was explicitly designed to give Starlink a workaround to BEE.

One such critic is chairperson of the Portfolio Committee for Communications and Digital Technologies, Khusela Diko.

“It’s clear that this is part of what I believe is an agenda that is largely driven by the Democratic Alliance, and I think some of its reactionary partners,” Diko, an ANC member, said.

“It’s really unfortunate that in our portfolio, the minister there, as his party calls him, is a DA minister, and you can see how some of those policies are trying to find their way into the portfolio.”

Strong public support