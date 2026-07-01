Signage for the Public Investment Corporation on the exterior of a commercial office building in Pretoria, South Africa
Signage for the Public Investment Corporation on the exterior of a commercial office building in Pretoria, South AfricaPhotographer: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg
SA Investing

The State owns your bank, your telco, your retailer — who's really in charge?

The state-owned fund holds major stakes across banking, mining and telecoms.
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