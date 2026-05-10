Strait of Hormuz shockwave - R1bn a day cost to SA
SA Investing

Strait of Hormuz shockwave - R1bn a day cost to SA

While South Africa escapes the direct crossfire of the Persian Gulf blockade, the secondary economic fallout is rapidly hitting home.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Hormuz conflict strains shipping, vessels stranded, capacity tight

  • Costs surge: fuel, insurance, surcharges raise global freight prices

  • SA hit via delays, higher transport costs, inflation and inefficiencies

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By BizNews Reporter

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