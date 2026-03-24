SA Investing
Winter planting at risk as surging diesel hits South Africa’s grain farms
Rising fuel and fertiliser costs force farmers to weigh profits against planting
Key topics:
Rising diesel and fertiliser costs threaten South African wheat farms
Middle East conflict disrupts fuel, fertiliser, and global supply chains
Farmers may cut plantings, risking food security and higher consumer prices
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By Rene Vollgraaff