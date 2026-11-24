Sygnia's board has replied to André Crawford-Brunt's open letter of 19 November, in which he asked it to investigate Anthropic shares he says ended up with CEO Magda Wierzycka and her trust. The board says his claims come without enough evidence to test, asks him for supporting documents, and says nothing in its reply admits any allegation. The letter is published in full below..Issued by the Board Directors of Sygnia Limited.20 November 2026For the attention of Mr Andre Crawford-BruntDear Mr Crawford-BruntOPEN LETTER TO THE BOARD OF SYGNIA LIMITED DATED 19 NOVEMBER 2026The Board acknowledges receipt of your open letter dated 19 November 2026 and notes the allegations and requests contained therein.The Board takes matters relating to the governance of the Company, potential conflicts of interest and the interests of its shareholders and clients seriously.However, the letter contains a number of assertions, conclusions and inferences which are not accompanied by sufficient particulars or supporting evidence to enable the Board to properly assess their factual basis.Accordingly, please provide the relevant supporting documentation and any other information upon which you rely in support of your allegations.Upon receipt of the information, the Board will consider the matters raised and determine what further steps, if any, may be appropriate.Nothing in this correspondence constitutes an admission of any allegation, claim or liability. All rights of the Company are expressly reserved.Yours sincerelyFor and on behalf of the Board of Directors Sygnia LimitedGeorge Cavaleros