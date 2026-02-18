SA Investing
TCS: Cape Town surpasses Johannesburg in taxpayers as economic focus shifts south
Number of assessed taxpayers in Cape Town is now higher than Johannesburg, suggesting that South Africa’s economic centre of gravity has semigrated.
This article was first published on The Common Sense.
Key topics:
Cape Town surpasses Johannesburg in assessed taxpayers for first time.
Cape Town’s tax base grew 7% in 2024 vs Johannesburg’s 6.1%.
Strong growth reflects Cape Town’s stability and investor appeal.
By Econ Desk