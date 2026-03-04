SA Investing
TCS: Rand slides as Pretoria’s pro-Iran stance spooks markets
The South African rand has lost over 3.3% in the past 48 hours, more than double the rise of an index tracking the strength of the US dollar, as Pretoria and the ANC solidified their diplomatic backing for Iran.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Rand falls as SA risks outweigh global dollar moves
Govt backs The Hague Group, criticises US-Israel actions
Market fears strained US ties, trade risks, sanctions talk
By News Desk