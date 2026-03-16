SA Investing
The Great Ponzi shakedowns: Bart Henderson
Lambs to the Slaughter
Key topics:
BHI Trust Ponzi exploited regulatory gaps, leaving billions lost to investors.
Michael Haldane controlled BHI Plus and offshore entities, benefiting most.
FSCA and NPA investigations were slow, incomplete, and missed key evidence.
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By Bart Henderson