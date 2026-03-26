SA Investing
MBB: TotalEnergies raises diesel prices to R27.50 per litre amid supply crunch
Gradual R8/litre hike comes as global costs and Demand Surge Across SA
Key topics:
TotalEnergies raises diesel prices to R27.50 per litre in SA.
Price hike guided by leaked letter urging gradual R8/litre increase.
Increase due to global supply crisis and higher logistics costs.
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