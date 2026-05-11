SA Investing
'Toti is becoming a battleground for data centres
Plans for a massive AI data centre in Amanzimtoti spark debate over power shortages, water strain, and environmental risks in the coastal tourism town.
Key topics:
Amanzimtoti AI data centre linked to 2Africa cable investment plan
Power, water and environmental concerns raised; DA criticism of project
Sapphire Coast tourism town evolving into major digital infrastructure hub
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By Luis Monzon