'Toti is becoming a battleground for data centres
SA Investing

'Toti is becoming a battleground for data centres

Plans for a massive AI data centre in Amanzimtoti spark debate over power shortages, water strain, and environmental risks in the coastal tourism town.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Amanzimtoti AI data centre linked to 2Africa cable investment plan

  • Power, water and environmental concerns raised; DA criticism of project

  • Sapphire Coast tourism town evolving into major digital infrastructure hub

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