SA Investing
Traders turn most bearish on Rand in nearly three years
Bearish options bets rise as traders question the rand’s rally.
Key topics:
Bearish rand bets hit highest level in nearly three years.
Budget risks and rate cuts threaten the rand’s rally.
Strong gains leave rand overvalued and prone to correction.
By Mpho Hlakudi