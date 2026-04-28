SA Investing
Treasury announces extension of short-term fuel relief measures
Fuel levy cuts extended as oil prices rise, with phased relief plan
Key topics:
Govt extends fuel levy cut to ease rising fuel prices
Diesel levy cut to zero; phased relief planned by June
R17.2bn cost; recovery planned to keep budget neutral
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Issued by National Treasury and Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Date: 28 April 2026