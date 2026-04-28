Treasury announces extension of short-term fuel relief measures
SA Investing

Treasury announces extension of short-term fuel relief measures

Fuel levy cuts extended as oil prices rise, with phased relief plan
Published on

Key topics:

  • Govt extends fuel levy cut to ease rising fuel prices

  • Diesel levy cut to zero; phased relief planned by June

  • R17.2bn cost; recovery planned to keep budget neutral

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Issued by National Treasury and Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Date: 28 April 2026

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