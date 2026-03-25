Treasury launches Phase III of SA-TIED: Will ‘evidence-based’ policy finally trump political ideology?

Key topics:

SA-TIED Phase III launched: Treasury, SARS and UNU-WIDER will run the donor-backed programme from 2026 to 2029.

Evidence vs politics: The initiative promises data-driven policymaking, but South Africa’s reform record remains deeply patchy.

Focus shifts to spending efficiency: With fiscal space shrinking, Phase III will test whether research actually drives structural reform.

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