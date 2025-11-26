SA Investing
Treasury bets big: New 20% national tax proposed for online gambling boom
Treasury proposes 20% national online gambling tax reshaping South Africa’s booming digital betting industry and revenue landscape significantly.
Key topics:
Treasury proposes 20% national tax on all online gambling revenue
Online betting surges, dominating nearly 70% of South Africa’s GGR
Combined taxes could reach 29%, risking market shifts and capital flight
